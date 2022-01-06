First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.