First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AG. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.