First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $27,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,487,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,863,000 after buying an additional 73,499 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 70,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 46,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.74.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

