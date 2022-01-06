First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 96.8% in December

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the November 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FEP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,731. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $45.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 49.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

