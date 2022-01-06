First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 810.0% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 810.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTXH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.