First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First United has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $20.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.55. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First United will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. First United’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of First United by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

