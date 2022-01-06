FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 40,673 shares.The stock last traded at $189.12 and had previously closed at $193.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

