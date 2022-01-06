Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

NYSE:FBC opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

