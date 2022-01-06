Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $20.05

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $19.01. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

