Footballcoin (XFC) 1-Day Volume Tops $453,793.00

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Footballcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Footballcoin has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $453,793.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010692 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

