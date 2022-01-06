Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $18.00 at Evercore ISI

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on F. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 536,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 193,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.