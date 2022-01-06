Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.43

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 290600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 302,780 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,240,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

