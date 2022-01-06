Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $76.00 at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

