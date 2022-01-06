Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $143.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada’s earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It is on track to achieve current year GEOs (Gold Equivalent Ounces) sales guidance of 590,000 GEOs and 615,000 GEOs. However, volatility in gold prices and resurgence of COVID-19 variants might lead to further mine suspensions and impact production of its operators. The company has a debt-free balance sheet and uses its free cash flow to expand the portfolio and payout dividends. Franco-Nevada's incessant focus on cost management will also aid margins. The company is well-poised to deliver strong earnings growth aided by focus on mine expansions, ongoing Cobre Panama ramp-up, strong production from Antamina mine and contribution from acquisitions. It has an average positive earnings surprise over the trailing four quarters.”

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Shares of FNV opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.42. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

