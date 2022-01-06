freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. freenet has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

