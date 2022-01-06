Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €42.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €42.30 ($48.07) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.56 ($54.04).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €35.59 ($40.44) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.06.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

