Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 88,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,974. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $305,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

