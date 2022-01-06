Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Down 96.1% in December

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the November 30th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRON stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,623. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Frontier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.