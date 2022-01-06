Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.37. Approximately 35,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 592,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.
FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $169,768,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
