Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.37. Approximately 35,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 592,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $169,768,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

