Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.30 ($53.75).

Several research firms recently commented on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE traded up €0.32 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €32.06 ($36.43). 9,981 shares of the company were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($50.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.45.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.