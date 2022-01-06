Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Fuji Electric stock remained flat at $$13.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.