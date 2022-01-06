Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Fuji Electric stock remained flat at $$13.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

