Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,184 shares of company stock worth $2,880,694. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

FNKO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 20,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,275. The stock has a market cap of $933.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

