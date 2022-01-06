Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 260.4% from the November 30th total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $3,610,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $101,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSNB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 108,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

