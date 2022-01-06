Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 108,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 130,463 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $2,263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $3,610,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

