Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FUTU. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. Futu has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Futu will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

