Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ FFHL traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.12.
About Fuwei Films
