FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

