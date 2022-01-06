FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FITB opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

