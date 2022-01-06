FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$671.40 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SJ. CIBC cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.23.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$40.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.39. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$38.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.