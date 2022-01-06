Fyooz Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $259,132.14 and $236,474.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

