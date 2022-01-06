GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading 6.7% Higher

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

GAIL (India) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

