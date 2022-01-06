Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Down 41.7% in December

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $90.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

