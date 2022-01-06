GamerCoin (GHX) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $23.62 million and $1.45 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.68 or 0.08041713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00076304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,606.49 or 0.99915218 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007491 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,047,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

