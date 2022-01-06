Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke Sells 33,541 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. 912,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $394,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

