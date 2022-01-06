GamyFi Platform Market Cap Reaches $647,335.18 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $647,335.18 and approximately $245,526.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.36 or 0.07907276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00076075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.98 or 1.00055887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007998 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

