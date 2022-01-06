Gas (GAS) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00012928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $56.59 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.15 or 0.07904915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00076393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,252.85 or 1.00086349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

