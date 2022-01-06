GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

GDIFF stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

