GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDI. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.08.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

TSE:GDI opened at C$55.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.