Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Genel Energy stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

