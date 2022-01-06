General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $210.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average is $198.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $145.25 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.