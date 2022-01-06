General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.5% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.7% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 113.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,487 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.46. 453,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,409,129. General Motors has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.