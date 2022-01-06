Gentex Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

GNTX stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126,233 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

