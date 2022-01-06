Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €86.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €86.20 ($97.95) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($127.27) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.03 ($113.67).

Shares of GXI opened at €81.60 ($92.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of €81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.42. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

