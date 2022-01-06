GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading 11.1% Higher

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) traded up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 49,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 129,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$22.93 million and a PE ratio of -36.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Neville Skanderbeg sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$101,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,454,937 shares in the company, valued at C$645,965.87.

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

