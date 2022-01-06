Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

