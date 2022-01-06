Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

