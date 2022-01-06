Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.37

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.37 and traded as high as $23.56. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 373,917 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $816.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

