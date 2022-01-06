Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08. 6,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $679,000.

