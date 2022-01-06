Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Up 223.3% in December

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 223.3% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MILN stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

