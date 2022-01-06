GMT Capital Corp Sells 15,600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

GMT Capital Corp decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 3.1% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.29% of Mohawk Industries worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.